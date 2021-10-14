Two runaway minors have returned home

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — After several emails and outcry from the community on social media Wednesday regarding a group of missing children, KMVT can now confirm that two runaway minors have returned back home.

The family of 14-year-old Emmalee Acheson called KMVT and confirmed her safe return Thursday morning. On Wednesday, the Twin Falls Police Department posted on their Facebook page that 14-year-old Rheannon Timmone returned home as well.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office says many social media posts circling around the community claimed the runaway children were connected and being groomed to leave their homes by a criminal. However, officials verify this is not true and each runaway case was distinct.

The Twin Falls Police Department, says they still have three cases of missing juveniles that are ongoing. None of them were recently reported.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.