B.A.S.E jumper injures leg after Perrine Bridge jump

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, a B.A.S.E jumper jumping off of the Perrine bridge landed hard on the Jerome side of the snake river injuring his right leg.

When other jumpers took notice, a boat, reportedly paddled by another B.A.S.E jumper rushed across the river to come to his aid. After reaching the jumper up on the canyon’s edge, the boater helped carry the jumper back to his boat.

He and two other jumpers paddled him toward Centennial Park where he was assisted by paramedics. He is expected to be okay.

