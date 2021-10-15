Behavioral Health survey seeks to find out how Idahoans are faring in the pandemic

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is conducting an anonymous survey to find out how Idahoans are faring in the pandemic.

The survey seeks to better understand how the needs, attitudes, and behaviors of Idahoans have evolved during the pandemic. “The pandemic has shifted many aspects of our lives over the past year and a half,” said Danielle Pere, bureau chief in the Divison of Behavioral Health. “We want to know more about how it has affected Idahoans so we can help fill gaps and respond more effectively as the pandemic continues.”

They say the survey will help better inform policy decisions, resource deployment, and program and product development and dissemination. The survey will be open to all Idahoans until Oct. 31 and can be found at https://app.keysurvey.com/f/41586564/24e3/.

