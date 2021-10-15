Advertisement

Behavioral Health survey seeks to find out how Idahoans are faring in the pandemic

The survey seeks to better understand how the needs, attitudes and behaviors of Idahoans have evolved during the pandemic
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:41 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is conducting an anonymous survey to find out how Idahoans are faring in the pandemic.

The survey seeks to better understand how the needs, attitudes, and behaviors of Idahoans have evolved during the pandemic. “The pandemic has shifted many aspects of our lives over the past year and a half,” said Danielle Pere, bureau chief in the Divison of Behavioral Health. “We want to know more about how it has affected Idahoans so we can help fill gaps and respond more effectively as the pandemic continues.”

They say the survey will help better inform policy decisions, resource deployment, and program and product development and dissemination. The survey will be open to all Idahoans until Oct. 31 and can be found at https://app.keysurvey.com/f/41586564/24e3/.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Police lights.
KMVT speaks to law enforcement officials about runaway children investigation

Latest News

“Since the beginning of COVID-19, the ski industry has kind of reverted to a small area model”
Pomerelle and Soldier look to build off strong ski season’s last year
Captains Colston Loveland and Tayten Gillette go out for the captain's meeting prior to the game.
Gooding moves to 7-0
According to Feeding America, over 11% of Idahoans may be food insecure this year.
Governor Little declares October Idaho Hunger Awareness Month
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy