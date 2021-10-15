Gee Rasmussen, Joy Lynn

SUBLETT—Joy Lynn Hale Gee Rasmussen, a 57-year-old Sublett resident, passed away at her home Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Joy was born July 14, 1964, in Burley, Idaho, the daughter of Carol Hale and Karen Slippey Hale. She attended elementary and junior high in Burley and graduated from Burley High School, the class of 1982, as the first high school graduate of her family. She married Myron Val Gee and together they had three kids: Brandon Ormus Gee, Joesph Dale Gee, and Kyle James Gee. She later met and fell in love with Larry Vern Rasmussen with whom she shared 30 years of her life until her passing. By her union to Larry she gained a step-son, Joshua Vern Rasmussen, followed by Bo Jordon Rasmussen, who was born to Joy and Larry.

Joy’s life was marked by a tireless work ethic and her love for her family which was evident in all that she did. Throughout her life she worked in restaurant cafes, managed assisted living centers (the Warren House and Highland Estates), worked at McCain Foods and Walmart. Later in life, she achieved a lifelong dream of owning her own restaurant, Joy’s Place, in Malta, which she did for four years.

Joy loved family get-togethers and barbecues. She was most proud of all her boys and their families. Joy had the opportunity to visit Alaska and Hawaii twice each. She wished she could have taken Kyle, Joe, and Josh to catch fish in Alaska. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, which she looked forward to each year.

Joy is survived by her sweetheart, Larry; her sons, Brandon (Taylor) Gee, Josh (Catie) Rasmussen, Joe (Jennifer) Gee, Kyle (Calina) Gee, and Bo (Morgan) Rasmussen; 13 grandchildren; and four of her five siblings, Stella Hale, Carol (Maryann) Hale Jr., George Hale, and Bill Hale.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carol and Karen; a brother, Sam Hale; father-in-law, RayVern Rasmussen; and sister-in-law, Robin Hale.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 21, at Grace Community Church, located at 100 N. Meridian Rd., in Rupert. Burial will follow at Sublett Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday prior to the service at the church.