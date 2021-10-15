Idaho receives more than $2 million in grants to help domestic violence victims

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez announced Friday that the state of Idaho has received $2.2 million in grants from the Office of Violence Against Women.

The grants are aimed at addressing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking victims throughout the state.

Four Office of Violence Against Women awards were granted to four Idaho recipients, including the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, the Bingham Crisis Center, the YWCA of Lewiston and Clarkston, and the Coeur d’Alene Tribe.

The awards will not only support local domestic violence and sexual assault victims with services, but they will also provide funding to bolster the critical work of state and territory domestic violence and sexual assault coalitions.

The Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho encourages Idaho residents to be aware of the serious problem that is physical violence, sexual violence, stalking, and other forms of emotional abuse by a current or former intimate partner. “These forms of abuse affect millions of Americans and Idaho is not spared of this trauma,” Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez said.

“It is estimated that nearly 20 people, on average, in the U.S. are abused by an intimate partner every minute, or 10 million instances of domestic violence every year. Domestic violence is connected to more than half of homicides with female victims, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Victims need an escape, and these funds provide that life-line,” Gonzalez concluded.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.