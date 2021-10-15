Idaho State Historical Society accepting scholarship applications

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Historical Society and Foundation for Idaho History are encouraging Idaho school teachers and administrators to apply for the Ray Knight Memorial Scholarship and the opportunity to take students to the Old Idaho Penitentiary and other museums and historical sites.

The scholarship, named after a volunteer who dedicated many years to the Old Pen, awards $10,000 annually to cover admission and transportation fees to visit museums and sites.

This includes the Idaho State Museum in Boise, Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite in Hansen, and the historic Franklin properties in Franklin. The scholarship applies to schools with students between kindergarten and twelfth grades.

Since the scholarship’s creation ten years ago, more than $42,000 has been awarded to 88 schools from across the state. Last year, students logged more than 7,800 field trip miles through the scholarship.

“From Weippe to Pocatello, this scholarship continues to create lifelong connections to history for Idaho kids,” said Historic Sites Administrator Amber Beierle. “History is essential to our students and communities across Idaho, and I’m proud to work with a committee that is dedicated to providing access and educational opportunities that may not be accessible without financial help.”

The ISHS and Foundation for Idaho History dedicate funds annually through event revenue at the Old Idaho Penitentiary and private donor contributions to fund the scholarship.

The Ray Knight Memorial Scholarship provides opportunities for students to engage in educational experiences outside of the classroom. Grants are awarded based on need, distance traveled, and how the field trip applies to what’s being taught in the classroom. To review the eligibility requirements and apply, visit history.idaho.gov/scholarships. This year’s application deadline is Nov.1 2021.

For questions about the scholarship, you can reach Amber Beierle at orambre.beierle@ishs.idaho.gov.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.