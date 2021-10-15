Advertisement

Magic Valley paramedics awarded Mission Lifeline Plus award

The Magic Valley Paramedics have been awarded the Gold Plus Life Line for the 4th time.
The Magic Valley Paramedics have been awarded the Gold Plus Life Line for the fifth time.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:48 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Paramedics were awarded the Mission Lifeline Plus award for the fifth year in a row.

The Mission Lifeline Award was given to the Magic Valley Paramedics because of their high quality of care for patients who are having a time-sensitive emergency such as a stroke or a heart attack.

Because of the work the paramedics do in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, the patients will get the care they need quicker and have a better chance of a meaningful recovery.

The Magic Valley Paramedics would like to use this time to remind patients who think they are having a time-sensitive emergency to call 911 immediately.

“We can start treatments in the field and we can get them a hold of the ER physician before we ever get to the hospital, and they are ready to go when we get there,” said Teresa Kelley of the Magic Valley Paramedics.

“It’s a little quicker than coming into the ER on your own and going through the triage process.”

If you do need a CT scan or an MRI, you can get right in ahead of others if you come in an ambulance.

