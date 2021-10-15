New Buhl storefront hopes to show small town character

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new storefront in Buhl hopes to not only provide all the feed you need but also continue to show Southern Idaho the character of the small Magic Valley town.

It’s a combination of two legacies, as Circle 5 Feeds owner Josi Young carries on the tradition of not only his family but also the reputation of small-town Buhl.

“I’m extremely proud, not only to carry on the legacy of the family business, but I’m proud to be from Southern Idaho,” said Young. “I love bringing industry to this little town we live in. This is a cool little place to be.”

Circle 5 Feeds opened a new storefront on Broadway in Buhl Friday morning, signifying the store’s beginning but also the end of a long journey.

“It kind of all started in a garage,” said Sydney Anderson of Circle 5. “Dan and Josi started experimenting in a garage with a concrete mixer. So, it’s been a wild ride and now we have our machinery and our own storefront.”

To ensure that tradition continues, Circle 5 invited representatives of the Future Farmers of America to help with the ribbon-cutting. To Young and his team, having them be a part of the celebration reminds the younger generation of the strong agricultural tradition in Buhl and the Magic Valley.

“I actually come from a small community as well,” said Kayden Driggs of Future Farmers of America. “I know that small communities are eventually growing and one thing I want to keep is the base roots. Agriculture is the base roots of these smaller communities.”

Buhl Mayor Tom McCauley, tells KMVT that days like this remind him of Buhl’s ability to grow while maintaining a reputation of being an agriculturally based, family-centered small American town.

“We’re growing a little bit like other towns are growing,” said McCauley. “But I think we’re one of the best-kept secrets in the Magic Valley and I hope we just continue doing what we’re doing.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.