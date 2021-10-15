Advertisement

New Buhl storefront hopes to show small town character

Circle 5 feeds opened a new storefront on Broadway in Buhl Friday morning, signifying the store’s beginning but also the end of a long journey
Circle 5 in Buhl hopes to provide not only the feed you need but show the town's character
Circle 5 in Buhl hopes to provide not only the feed you need but show the town's character(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:29 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new storefront in Buhl hopes to not only provide all the feed you need but also continue to show Southern Idaho the character of the small Magic Valley town.

It’s a combination of two legacies, as Circle 5 Feeds owner Josi Young carries on the tradition of not only his family but also the reputation of small-town Buhl.

“I’m extremely proud, not only to carry on the legacy of the family business, but I’m proud to be from Southern Idaho,” said Young. “I love bringing industry to this little town we live in. This is a cool little place to be.”

Circle 5 Feeds opened a new storefront on Broadway in Buhl Friday morning, signifying the store’s beginning but also the end of a long journey.

“It kind of all started in a garage,” said Sydney Anderson of Circle 5. “Dan and Josi started experimenting in a garage with a concrete mixer. So, it’s been a wild ride and now we have our machinery and our own storefront.”

To ensure that tradition continues, Circle 5 invited representatives of the Future Farmers of America to help with the ribbon-cutting. To Young and his team, having them be a part of the celebration reminds the younger generation of the strong agricultural tradition in Buhl and the Magic Valley.

“I actually come from a small community as well,” said Kayden Driggs of Future Farmers of America. “I know that small communities are eventually growing and one thing I want to keep is the base roots. Agriculture is the base roots of these smaller communities.”

Buhl Mayor Tom McCauley, tells KMVT that days like this remind him of Buhl’s ability to grow while maintaining a reputation of being an agriculturally based, family-centered small American town.

“We’re growing a little bit like other towns are growing,” said McCauley. “But I think we’re one of the best-kept secrets in the Magic Valley and I hope we just continue doing what we’re doing.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Police lights.
KMVT speaks to law enforcement officials about runaway children investigation

Latest News

The Magic Valley Paramedics have been awarded the Gold Plus Life Line for the fifth time.
Magic Valley paramedics awarded Mission Lifeline Plus award
The jumper was injured shortly after 2 p.m. Friday afternoon
B.A.S.E jumper injures leg after Perrine Bridge jump
The deadline to file your 2020 taxes is Oct. 15.
Tax extension deadline arrives
They will be moving in to the new facility by the end of 2021.
Twin Falls juvenile and probation office prepares to move