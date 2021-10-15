Advertisement

Residents encouraged to drop off unused perscriptions

This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Several U.S. senators are questioning the Food and Drug Administration’s work with a consulting firm that helped businesses sell prescription painkillers during the nation's overdose crisis. Democrat Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa, among others, have asked the FDA about potential conflicts of interest in its work with McKinsey and Co. The senators sent a letter Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 to the FDA noting that the agency paid McKinsey more than $140 million after hiring it several times starting in 2008.((AP Photo/Toby Talbot, file))
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:59 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Oct. 23, South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s office, the Walker Center and the Community Coalitions of Idaho to host a local Take Back Day collection site event in Twin Falls.

The event offers residents the opportunity to safely and securely dispose of any unused or expired prescriptions and help prevent drug misuse in our state. All COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, and individuals will be able to simply drive through and drop off their medications. All prescription drugs will be accepted, as well as over-the-counter and veterinary medications. The Take Back Day collection site will also accept vape pens, cartridges, or other e-cigarette devices (without the batteries in the device). Needles will not be accepted.

According to the American Medical Association, 70% of the opioids prescribed for surgery go unused, making them prime targets for misuse and diversion. In 2019, the Idaho Youth Risk Behavior Survey found almost a quarter of all Idaho 12th graders reported that they had taken a prescription drug without a doctor’s prescription one or more times in their life. Nearly half of those students confessed to taking the drugs from a family member or friend.

“We don’t want this old medicine to be a temptation for people trying to kick addiction or a risk for children who don’t know the danger of using other people’s prescription drugs. Disposing of the drugs at a take-back event is a great opportunity to help protect the people closest to you and your entire community,” said Taylor Bybee, SCPHD Health Education Specialist.

The Drug Take Back event will be held on Oct. 23rd from 10 am to 2 pm:

  • In Twin Falls at the Lynwood Shopping Center, 1147 Filer Ave. E

If you can’t make it to this event and you need to dispose of prescription medications, you may find year-round drop off locations online at Uwww.odp.idaho.gov/prescription-drug-take-back-program.

