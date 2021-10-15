Tax extension deadline arrives

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Oct. 15 is the last chance to make certain you have all your tax information in order as the tax extension deadline has now arrived.

KMVT spoke with a tax expert who worries that the many Americans who filed for an extension may have issues filing in time, as the modified extension deadline may be forgotten.

“There’s fully 10 million people who ask for extra time and now that time is coming nigh, pay attention to your taxes,” said chief tax information officer Mark Steber. “2020 tax year was a very complicated year, a lot of things to watch, which is what gave pause for people to extend but now it’s time to get that done.”

Steber added that if you happen to miss Friday’s deadline it is still best to get those taxes filed soon as fines for not filing add up quickly and will either wipe out your refund or rapidly increase what you owe.

