Twin Falls juvenile and probation office prepares to move

Their new center has better lighting and will give the kids more of a chance for change
The Juvenile detention center is making a move to free up space by moving to the third floor of the county west building.
The Juvenile detention center is making a move to free up space by moving to the third floor of the county west building. (Source: KMVT)(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County juvenile and probation office is getting ready to move to its new location before the end of the year.

The third floor of the County West building has been sitting vacant for the last few years. Since the jail bond failed in the past two elections, the County Commissioners and Sheriff’s Office decided to come up with a new plan of attack.

Right now, the juvenile detention center is on Wright Avenue. The facility has 27-beds, but normally, only 10 to 12 of those beds are filled with juvenile inmates.

Because the Twin Falls County Jail still needs more room for inmates over the age of 18, they decided to make the third floor of the County West building the new juvenile inmate center, freeing up the Wright Avenue facility.

They say their new center has better lighting and will give the kids more of a chance for change.

“What we like about this location is these rooms provide a lot more natural light coming in,” said detention manager Paul Shepherd. “If you look at the rooms, you’ll see bigger windows, the rooms are bigger. It’s going to provide some trauma-informed design elements for the kids, it’s going to be good for the staff, and good for the kids.”

They will be making these moves by the end of 2021 and hope this will be a positive change for the inmates and the Sheriff’s deputies.

