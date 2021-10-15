USPS experiencing delays in shipping

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — USPS is slowing some mail delivery thanks to the entity’s new 10-year plan. Slower service and higher prices are not the combinations most consumers are looking for, but that may be the case with the United States Postal Service-at in the short term.

“Actually I’ve been ordering stuff and usually it takes two days three (at) the most,” said Twin Falls resident Abby. “And last night I ordered something and it’s not going to be here until next week, Tuesday,” she said.

Abby isn’t alone.

“There’s been a longstanding issue of the post office running deficits-being in loss,” said Apurva Jain, an associate professor at the University of Washington.

“And the problem has been getting bigger and bigger over time. Under the Trump administration, the new Postmaster General who was appointed had this charge of trying to deal with the problem. He proposed a new plan that is now being put in action,” Jain continued.

One professor says projections show Western states like Idaho may be disproportionately impacted.

Jain says of greatest concern to him are small businesses, many of whom have moved portions of their operations online during the pandemic.

“If you think from a customer’s perspective, they’re being trained in some senses on Amazon’s amazing and other people’s amazing promises of delivery, ‘ok next day it’s here,” said Jain.

On top of those longer delivery windows, you may also find the cost of sending mail to be higher during the holiday season, as USPS has temporarily raised the price of all commercial and retail domestic packages through Dec. 26th.

The message being relayed by experts is to send your holiday mail early and expect these longer delivery times to stick around.

