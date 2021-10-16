Buhl beats Kimberly for the first time since 2009

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Austin Franson passed for 198 yards and two touchdowns and Buhl (3-4) rallied to beat Kimberly (4-4) for the first time in 12 years, 26-21.

Jayce Bower also rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs led 14-6 at halftime, but the Indians used a 20-point third quarter to take the lead.

Kimberly was hampered with injuries; Gatlin Bair, Connor Laughlin and Heath Owens all left the game.

Owens was 10/20 with 140 yards and a touchdown, plus rushed for 42 yards.

Laughlin caught two passes for 65 yards and Bair caught three passes for 33 yards.

Parker Stringham went in for Bair and was 3/10 for 46 yards and rushed for 48 yards.

