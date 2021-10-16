Advertisement

Canyon Ridge narrowly falls to Century

By Nicholas Snider
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:18 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge hosted Century in a non-conference game.

Both teams came into the game with just one win on the season and were both hungry for their second win.

Special teams was special for Canyon Ridge in the first quarter as they recorded two blocked punts, one of them seen here by linebacker Jasper Robinson and recovered by DB Juan Blancas Jr.

This block led to a beautiful play from the 20 yard-line, as Caleb Somers channeled his inner Russel Wilson on this moon ball touchdown pass, bobbled but eventually caught to junior receiver Tanner Eldredge.

Later in the half, another highlight from Somers, filling in at quarterback, takes the snap, rolls out to his left and finds Alexander Alcala for the touchdown just as time expires in the second quarter to put Canyon Ridge up 14-0 at halftime.

Canyon Ridge couldn’t hold onto their lead, however as they lost 21-20.

