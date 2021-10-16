Carey edges Castleford in battle of unbeatens

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a matchup of the top two 1A DII teams in the state, Connor Simpson had five rushing touchdowns to lead Carey to a home win over Castleford.

#1 Carey 32, #2 Castleford 22

Carey (7-0) finishes the regular season next week with a home matchup with defending-state champion Dietrich.

Castleford (6-1) will travel to Rimrock for a non-conference matchup.

