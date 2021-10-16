Construction to begin around Sun Valley Lake

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Construction is set to begin around Sun Valley Lake in Blaine County.

Starting Oct. 18, crews will begin to dredge the north end of Sun Valley Lake. Due to an accumulation of sediment and silt. The lake has become unusable for the resort’s summer paddle boating activities.

The dredging is routine maintenance in preparation for next summer. The project duration is expected to last several weeks, increasing traffic.

Officials ask you to please have caution and remain alert while in the area.

