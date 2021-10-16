Advertisement

Construction to begin around Sun Valley Lake

(WBTV Graphic)
(WBTV Graphic)(pixabay (custom credit))
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:29 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Construction is set to begin around Sun Valley Lake in Blaine County.

Starting Oct. 18, crews will begin to dredge the north end of Sun Valley Lake. Due to an accumulation of sediment and silt. The lake has become unusable for the resort’s summer paddle boating activities.

The dredging is routine maintenance in preparation for next summer. The project duration is expected to last several weeks, increasing traffic.

Officials ask you to please have caution and remain alert while in the area.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Police lights.
KMVT speaks to law enforcement officials about runaway children investigation

Latest News

This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Residents encouraged to drop off unused perscriptions
Twin Falls juvenile and probation center prepares to move.
Twin Falls juvenile and probation center prepares to move
The Magic Valley Paramedics have been awarded the Gold Plus Life Line for the fifth time.
Magic Valley paramedics awarded Mission Lifeline Plus award
The jumper was injured shortly after 2 p.m. Friday afternoon
B.A.S.E jumper injures leg after Perrine Bridge jump