Dietrich rebounds to beat Camas

DIETRICH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dietrich led 30-0 at the break and never looked back in the 38-14 win over Camas.

Quarterback Cody Power had 186 yards passing and two touchdowns and wide receiver Jett Shaw had 75 yards and 1 touchdown.

Running back Payten Sneddon had 102 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns, while T-Bo Hendrix had 4 carries for 49 yards and 1 touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, Michael VonBerndt had 10 tackles, and Brody Torgerson had 7.

Dietrich had 49 total plays, for 296 yards.

