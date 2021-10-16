Gooding moves to 7-0 following win over Marsh Valley
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:41 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kurtis Adkinson passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another in the 30-18 win over Marsh Valley Thursday night.
Adkinson was 8/18 for 192 yards and three passing touchdowns, while the senior also rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Colston Loveland had 135 yards and a TD.
On defense, Tayt Gillette produced 16 tackles.
Gooding hosts Kimberly on Friday, October 22 to wrap up the regular season.
