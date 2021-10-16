Advertisement

Gooding moves to 7-0 following win over Marsh Valley

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:41 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kurtis Adkinson passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another in the 30-18 win over Marsh Valley Thursday night.

Adkinson was 8/18 for 192 yards and three passing touchdowns, while the senior also rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Colston Loveland had 135 yards and a TD.

On defense, Tayt Gillette produced 16 tackles.

Gooding hosts Kimberly on Friday, October 22 to wrap up the regular season.

Video Courtesy of: KIFI

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Police lights.
KMVT speaks to law enforcement officials about runaway children investigation

Latest News

The Blue Devils keep the Mushers at bay, after the 38-14 win.
Dietrich rebounds to beat Camas
“He checked 15 plays at the line of scrimmage during that game”
Coaches hope Bachmeier builds off of “best football game this year”
Coaches hope Bachmeier builds off of “best football game this year”
Coaches hope Bachmeier builds off of “best football game this year”
Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels, right, runs for yardage during the second half of an NCAA...
Boise State hopes to stop nation’s top rushing offense