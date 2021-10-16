Kimberly Volleyball takes No. 1 seed to districts; local roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly beat Filer in four sets, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 25-15 to take the No. 1 seed to the District IV 3A tournament.

Sydney Kelsey led the Bulldogs with 17 kills, 21 digs and 3 aces, while Eliza Anderson and Kelsy Stanger added 10 kills. Demi Vega posted 28 assists and Kadrian Klingler added 18.

OTHER SCORES

Buhl 3, Declo 0

Oakley 3, Shoshone 1: (18-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15) Stats: Kylan Jones 13 kills and Lacee Power - 21 assists

Raft River 3, Glenns Ferry 1

Murtaugh 3, Lighthouse Christian 1: (20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-14)

DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Burley 3, Mountain Home 0: (25-11, 25-12, 25-12)

Mountain Home 3, Jerome 0: (26-24, 25-20, 25-22)

Canyon Ridge 3, Minico 2

