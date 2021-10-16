Advertisement

Kimberly Volleyball takes No. 1 seed to districts; local roundup

Kimberly High School hosted Senior Night for its volleyball team.
Kimberly High School hosted Senior Night for its volleyball team.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 3:02 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly beat Filer in four sets, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 25-15 to take the No. 1 seed to the District IV 3A tournament.

Sydney Kelsey led the Bulldogs with 17 kills, 21 digs and 3 aces, while Eliza Anderson and Kelsy Stanger added 10 kills. Demi Vega posted 28 assists and Kadrian Klingler added 18.

OTHER SCORES

Buhl 3, Declo 0

Oakley 3, Shoshone 1: (18-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15) Stats: Kylan Jones 13 kills and Lacee Power - 21 assists

Raft River 3, Glenns Ferry 1

Murtaugh 3, Lighthouse Christian 1: (20-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-14)

DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Burley 3, Mountain Home 0: (25-11, 25-12, 25-12)

Mountain Home 3, Jerome 0: (26-24, 25-20, 25-22)

Canyon Ridge 3, Minico 2

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Police lights.
KMVT speaks to law enforcement officials about runaway children investigation

Latest News

Filer and Kimberly went to battle in the SCIC Volleyball semi-final.
Kimberly wins SCIC Conference Championship
The Indians rallied in the second half to defeat the Bulldogs.
Buhl beats Kimberly for the first time since 2009
Buhl beats Kimberly, Bulldogs battle injuries
Buhl beats Kimberly, Bulldogs battle injuries
Gridiron Grind: Canyon Ridge High School Football. The Riverhawks are just taking it one day at...
Canyon Ridge narrowly falls to Century