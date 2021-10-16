Murtaugh wraps up regular season with win

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Junior Benites rushed for 205 yards, two touchdowns and produced two interceptions, as Murtaugh cruises to the 58-22 victory over Glenns Ferry.

Ashton Andersen passed for 90 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for a touchdown.

Murtaugh finished the regular season with a 5-3 record, while the Pilots (1-5) finish their season at Lighthouse Christian School on Friday, October 22.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.