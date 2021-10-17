Advertisement

Idaho man convicted in 1995 killing gets life sentence

A jury previously convicted Rodriguez of killing Regina “Gina” Krieger
Gilberto Flores Rodriguez, 59, received the sentence Friday in Fifth District Court
Gilberto Flores Rodriguez, 59, received the sentence Friday in Fifth District Court(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:13 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — A south-central Idaho man convicted in the 1995 killing of a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to life in prison.

Gilberto Flores Rodriguez, 59, received the sentence Friday in Fifth District Court.

A jury previously convicted Rodriguez of killing Regina “Gina” Krieger. She disappeared from her basement bedroom in 1995, and her body was found two months later on the banks of the Snake River. Authorities said her throat had been slashed and she had been stabbed in the heart.

Rodriguez denied killing Krieger.

“I take responsibility for what I do, but I didn’t do this,” Rodriguez said.

Attorney Keith Roark said he will appeal the conviction because DNA evidence in the case doesn’t match Rodriguez, and the conviction was based on lies told to the jury.

“Justice is not a concept that applies to some people and not others,” Roark said.

Krieger’s mother, Rhonda Hunnel, testified at the sentencing hearing.

“In February 1995, you took something I cherish — a piece of my heart,” Hunnel said. “My daughter’s spirit surrounds me daily.”

Rodriguez was charged with the murder in 1995 after several witnesses came forward, including one who said Rodriquez forced him to help dump Krieger’s body in the Snake River.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Police lights.
KMVT speaks to law enforcement officials about runaway children investigation

Latest News

(WBTV Graphic)
Construction to begin around Sun Valley Lake
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Residents encouraged to drop off unused perscriptions
Twin Falls juvenile and probation center prepares to move.
Twin Falls juvenile and probation center prepares to move
The Magic Valley Paramedics have been awarded the Gold Plus Life Line for the fifth time.
Magic Valley paramedics awarded Mission Lifeline Plus award