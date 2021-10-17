Kimberly boys and girls soccer teams punch tickets to state

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time since the start of the boys soccer program at Kimberly in 2018, the Bulldogs are headed to the state tournament.

In the High Desert Soccer Conference tournament second-place match, sixth-seeded Kimberly beat fifth-seeded Filer 3-1 to grab the second spot for the conference at state.

“Playing Community, Sun Valley was pretty complicated (Thursday Kimberly lost 4-2 to Sun Valley), we almost had them, but we had another chance and took advantage of it and here we are,” said sophomore Brian Rodriguez.

Kimberly gets a rematch with the Cutthroats in the opening round of the state tournament on Thursday at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.

In the girls High Desert Conference winner-to-state game, the Bulldogs also pulled out a 3-1 victory.

Kimberly 3, Wendell 1

The first half was scoreless, but three second half Kimberly goals carried the Bulldogs into the state tournament.

Bella Osterman netted two for Kimberly.

The Kimberly girls will also play Sun Valley Community School in the first round of state at Vallivue High School Thursday.

