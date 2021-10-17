Twin Falls headed to conference tournament final; volleyball roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a Great Basin Conference tournament semifinal, the Twin Falls volleyball team defended home court in a four-set win over Burley.

(2) Twin Falls 3, (3) Burley 1: 25-19, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21

Twin Falls will play in the championship match Thursday.

Burley will play Thursday against the winner of Canyon Ridge and Minico (Tuesday).

(1) Wood River 3, (4) Canyon Ridge 1: 25-12, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20

Wood River will meet Twin Falls in the championship match Thursday.

Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference tournament (3A)

(1) Kimberly 3, (4) Buhl 2.

Buhl took the first two sets, but top-seeded Kimberly came back to win the conference tournament opener.

1A DII Sawtooth Conference tournament

(7) Hansen 3, (2) Richfield 2

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.