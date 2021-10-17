Advertisement

Twin Falls headed to conference tournament final; volleyball roundup

Kimberly advances in five-setter against Buhl
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 12:42 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a Great Basin Conference tournament semifinal, the Twin Falls volleyball team defended home court in a four-set win over Burley.

(2) Twin Falls 3, (3) Burley 1: 25-19, 25-22, 17-25, 25-21

Twin Falls will play in the championship match Thursday.

Burley will play Thursday against the winner of Canyon Ridge and Minico (Tuesday).

(1) Wood River 3, (4) Canyon Ridge 1: 25-12, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20

Wood River will meet Twin Falls in the championship match Thursday.

Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference tournament (3A)

(1) Kimberly 3, (4) Buhl 2.

Buhl took the first two sets, but top-seeded Kimberly came back to win the conference tournament opener.

1A DII Sawtooth Conference tournament

(7) Hansen 3, (2) Richfield 2

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Police lights.
KMVT speaks to law enforcement officials about runaway children investigation

Latest News

Both will play Sun Valley Community School at state
Kimberly boys and girls soccer teams punch tickets to state
Kimberly advances in five-setter against Buhl
Twin Falls headed to conference tournament final; volleyball roundup
Both will play Sun Valley Community School on Thursday at Vallivue High School
Kimberly boys and girls soccer teams punch tickets to state
Simpson carries the Panthers to a win
Carey edges Castleford in battle of unbeatens