AAA urges safety during teen driver safety week

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s National Teen Driver Safety Week, and AAA is reminding parents of the critical role they play in helping their teens develop good driving habits.

AAA says that new teen drivers ages 16-17 years old are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than older drivers. And nearly two-thirds of the people killed in those crashes are someone other than the teen driver - passengers, pedestrians, and occupants of other vehicles.

“Earning driving privileges is an exciting rite of passage for many teens, but when it’s time to talk about safety, tensions may run a little high,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “It’s a good idea to start the conversation by finding common ground. No one wants to pay higher insurance premiums, have their car in the shop, or be the cause of a tragedy. There are ways to come to an understanding that your role as a parent is to provide ongoing feedback.”

