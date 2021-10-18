AARP donates $10,000 to two Idaho organizations

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — AARP Idaho announced Monday it will be donating $10,000 to two Idaho organizations aimed at helping those in need. AARP will be making two $5,000 donations to Boise Rescue Mission Ministries and the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho.

“Contributions like these as a fitting tribute to our founder and the legacy of Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus’ motto, ‘to serve and not to be served,’” said Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director. “We’re happy to support organizations serving the greater good and making Idaho a great place to live for people of all ages.”

Boise Rescue Mission Ministries provides food, shelter, clothing, and opportunities to recover from homelessness for men, women, and children in need while helping dozens of chronically homeless veterans across Ada and Canyon Counties.

The Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho provides education programs, business training, and support.

“The Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho is appreciative of the support and encouragement that AARP is providing the Latino Seniors at the Center. We sincerely value the excellent working partnership with AARP over the last few years and hope to continue for many more years to come,” said Humberto Fuentes, President Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho.

