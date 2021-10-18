Advertisement

AARP donates $10,000 to two Idaho organizations

Boise Rescue Mission Ministries provides food, shelter, clothing, and opportunities to recover from homelessness for men, women, and children in need
AARP has donated $10,000 dollars to two organizations
AARP has donated $10,000 dollars to two organizations(Associated Press)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:47 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — AARP Idaho announced Monday it will be donating $10,000 to two Idaho organizations aimed at helping those in need. AARP will be making two $5,000 donations to Boise Rescue Mission Ministries and the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho.

“Contributions like these as a fitting tribute to our founder and the legacy of Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus’ motto, ‘to serve and not to be served,’” said Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director. “We’re happy to support organizations serving the greater good and making Idaho a great place to live for people of all ages.”

Boise Rescue Mission Ministries provides food, shelter, clothing, and opportunities to recover from homelessness for men, women, and children in need while helping dozens of chronically homeless veterans across Ada and Canyon Counties.

The Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho provides education programs, business training, and support.

“The Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho is appreciative of the support and encouragement that AARP is providing the Latino Seniors at the Center. We sincerely value the excellent working partnership with AARP over the last few years and hope to continue for many more years to come,” said Humberto Fuentes, President Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Woman sentenced to prison program in Idaho kidnapping case
Studies show red states are recovering economically faster than blue states
Data shows red states leading in economic recovery
CPL. Samir Smriko encounters somebody who doesn't speak English almost every day.
New program at CSI aims to build trust with law enforcement and first responders
CSI Refugee Center went from resettling 300 refugees ever year to 121 in 2019 (Source: KMVT).
New partnership aims to help refugees