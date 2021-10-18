Boise State heads into bye week in uncharted territory

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There’s no hiding it, the Boise State football program is not where it’s supposed to be.

After their third straight home loss Saturday, the Broncos are 3-4 on the season. This is the first time the Broncos have lost three straight games on the blue turf since 1996.

“I want for our players more than anything to be able to learn how to commit and be consistent with our preparation,” Head Coach Andy Avalos said.

This may sound like regular coaching platitudes, but coach Avalos added to his statement.

“If we are (more consistent with preparation) and we handle things properly, we’re not late to meetings and stuff during the week, then maybe we have better consistency throughout the week,” Avalos said.

Avalos was asked for more about players being late but said he was moving on.

There is something else plaguing the Broncos: second-half offense.

Boise State is averaging just eight points a game in the second half through seven games this season. They only scored three second-half points in a 24-17 loss to Air Force Saturday.

Wide Receiver Stefan Cobbs says the offense struggling at times is due to small mistakes building up.

“We had some self-inflicted wounds (Saturday), but we just got to clean some stuff up and get back rolling,” Cobbs said.

“It’s very difficult to play from behind the chains and get the other team off schedule when we are consistently putting ourselves behind the chains,” Avalos said.

Now comes the bye week.

“This is a good opportunity for us to take a step back and look at what we need to correct, what we need to adjust, and really just focus on ourselves,” said junior defensive tackle Scott Matlock.

The Broncos are being bit by the injury bug as well.

Running backs George Holani and Cyrus Habibi-Likio missed Saturday’s game.

Boise State will play at Colorado State on Oct. 30.

Broncos fans hope those difference makers will be back in the lineup soon.

