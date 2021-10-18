Advertisement

Data shows red states leading in economic recovery

The top-10 states for jobs recovered and low unemployment are led by Republican governor
Studies show red states are recovering economically faster than blue states
Studies show red states are recovering economically faster than blue states
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:21 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to data released from the U.S. Department of Labor and Republican National Committee, red states seem to be leading the economic recovery from COVID-19.

The top-10 states for jobs recovered and low unemployment are led by Republican governors. Some experts say Republican-led states have been quicker to reopen and focus on economic recovery, whereas Democratic-led states have been focusing on mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

They also say the different strategies may be partly due to the fact that densely populated cities and states are traditionally led by Democrats whereas rural, spacious cities and states are led by Republicans.

“So certainly that is a trend that is going on that is really important is that this disease has hit big cities hardest, and those big cities tend to be in blue states and led by Democratic governors,” said Boise State associate professor Luke Fowler.

Fowler says the economic recovery in red states is not entirely due to Republican policies. A lot has due with the type of industries each state relies on in its private sector.

