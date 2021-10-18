Advertisement

Early voting opens in Twin Falls County

The election is a few weeks away, but early voting is taking place until Oct 29.
Citizens of Twin Falls county can cast their vote early in the upcoming Nov. 2 election
Citizens of Twin Falls county can cast their vote early in the upcoming Nov. 2 election(unsplash.com)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:43 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Early voting opened on Monday for Twin Falls County residents for the Nov. 2 election.

The election is a few weeks away, but early voting is taking place until Oct 29. In this election, voters will cast their choice for city council candidates, supplemental levies, and school trustee candidates. Anyone from Twin Falls County can come to the county west building for early voting, or they can cast their vote on election day at their regular polling place.

“These are your local people, these are the people who are representing you at the local level, so it’s really important for you to come out and vote on these local races,” said county clerk Kristina Glascock. “If you aren’t registered to vote, you can come here to early voting and register to vote.”

The county wants to remind people to bring their ID when they go to vote. You can also register to vote when you arrive at the polling place.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled
An arrest has been made in the case of two shooting deaths
Pocatello man arrested in connection with shooting deaths
AAA says that new teen drivers ages 16-17 years old are three times more likely to be involved...
AAA urges safety during teen driver safety week
The Sheriff's office believes 14-year-old Julianna Lynn England may be headed to Boise
Twin Falls Sherriff looking for missing girl