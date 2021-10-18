Early voting opens in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Early voting opened on Monday for Twin Falls County residents for the Nov. 2 election.

The election is a few weeks away, but early voting is taking place until Oct 29. In this election, voters will cast their choice for city council candidates, supplemental levies, and school trustee candidates. Anyone from Twin Falls County can come to the county west building for early voting, or they can cast their vote on election day at their regular polling place.

“These are your local people, these are the people who are representing you at the local level, so it’s really important for you to come out and vote on these local races,” said county clerk Kristina Glascock. “If you aren’t registered to vote, you can come here to early voting and register to vote.”

The county wants to remind people to bring their ID when they go to vote. You can also register to vote when you arrive at the polling place.

