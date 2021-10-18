Advertisement

Fish and Game checkpoints help ensure hunting success for years to come

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:40 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This weekend, Idaho Fish and Game began their hunter check-in stations around the Gem State, checking in with hunters about their harvests and how the season is going.

As hunters, successful or not, pull into the station, they chat with biologists about their experience out in the field.

These conversations are a crucial part of Fish and Game’s overall goal of preserving Idaho’s fishing and hunting tradition.

“It’s just a chance to talk to the hunters about what they’re seeing out there,” said Regional wildlife biologist Sierra Robastek. “It gives us a good chance too to look at animal body condition going into winter, how much fat is on them and what we can expect for survival if we get a hard winter.”

By understanding what is happening out on the hunt, fish and game biologists learn more about how deer, elk, bear and other game populations are behaving.

“It gives us an idea of how many deer were harvested and the age/class of the deer harvested and that’s all-important for the next year’s season setting,” Robastek said.

Fish and Game want to remind hunters that if you bring game back from states with chronic wasting disease positives you must remove all brain and spinal material before crossing into Idaho.

