Gov. Little speaks on border trip

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little is once again speaking about Idaho’s drug problem and its ties with the U.S. Mexico border.

According to Governor Little, some have questioned why a state like Idaho, which does not share a border with Mexico, should be concerned about the U.S.’s southern border.

Little responds to those critiques by saying the current crisis at the border affects all states. He adds Idaho’s growing drug threat, especially when it comes to meth and fentanyl, is a direct consequence of the current loose border with Mexico.

A point of emphasis from Little during Monday’s discussion was the organization of the drug cartels in Mexico.

“They are totally driven by profit,” said Little. “They have no humanitarian aspect to what they do and when the profit margin for these pills, these pill mills went up, that’s what they’re doing.”

Little reiterates he and 25 other Governors have released a joint policy framework on the border crisis made up of 10 U.S. Mexico border policy solutions that the Biden administration could enact immediately via executive orders.

