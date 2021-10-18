Advertisement

Gov. Little speaks on border trip

A point of emphasis from Little during Monday’s discussion was the organization of the drug cartels in Mexico
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question at the State Capitol building in Boise, Idaho. The Idaho Department of Labor said Thursday, April 9, 2020, that nearly 78,000 people have filed claims since mid-March. Little issued an emergency declaration on March 13 because of the virus and a statewide stay-at-home order on March 25. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)(Otto Kitsinger | AP)
By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little is once again speaking about Idaho’s drug problem and its ties with the U.S. Mexico border.

According to Governor Little, some have questioned why a state like Idaho, which does not share a border with Mexico, should be concerned about the U.S.’s southern border.

Little responds to those critiques by saying the current crisis at the border affects all states. He adds Idaho’s growing drug threat, especially when it comes to meth and fentanyl, is a direct consequence of the current loose border with Mexico.

A point of emphasis from Little during Monday’s discussion was the organization of the drug cartels in Mexico.

“They are totally driven by profit,” said Little. “They have no humanitarian aspect to what they do and when the profit margin for these pills, these pill mills went up, that’s what they’re doing.”

Little reiterates he and 25 other Governors have released a joint policy framework on the border crisis made up of 10 U.S. Mexico border policy solutions that the Biden administration could enact immediately via executive orders.

KMVT will update this story shortly.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled
Citizens of Twin Falls county can cast their vote early in the upcoming Nov. 2 election
Early voting opens in Twin Falls County
An arrest has been made in the case of two shooting deaths
Pocatello man arrested in connection with shooting deaths
AAA says that new teen drivers ages 16-17 years old are three times more likely to be involved...
AAA urges safety during teen driver safety week