How to prepare your car for the winter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With chilly weather on the horizon, it may be time to start thinking about preparing your car for the winter weather. AAA Idaho says it’s very important to check your car’s most essential parts.

“Check your battery, engine, and tires,” says Matthew Conde, spokesperson for AAA Idaho. “Those are the things that are most fundamental. But often neglected are your windshield wipers. If they’re splitting, if they’re streaking, if they’re skipping across the windshield, you’re going to want to make sure that they’re capable of doing a really great job”

Once we get into the heart of winter, when the weather gets really cold, it may be a good idea to invest in some extra things to have handy for your car.

“Start thinking about having some de-icer, some washer fluid that has some anti-freeze properties to it,” says Conde. “Those are available and you can use those in the winter. They do help very much. Of course, do the tire check. You can do the quarter test.”

The quarter trick is a simple trick to help make sure that your tires have enough tread. First, take a quarter, turn it upside down, and put the head within one of the treads in your tire. If you can see the top of George Washington’s head, it’s time for new tires.

Officials at the National Weather Service say that it’s also important to know the weather conditions before you leave.

“When we live down in the valleys, the conditions can be a whole lot different than they are in the mountain passes,” says Link Crawford, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pocatello. “Also with weather systems coming in, the conditions might change.”

Crawford says having an emergency kit ready can be helpful if your car gets stuck on the road.

“If we do find ourselves stranded or broken down on the side of the road, you want to have some warm clothes, you want to have food, a flashlight, jumper cables, maybe some cat litter or salt to help give yourself some traction,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.