Advertisement

Idaho high school football hazing complaint investigated

The sheriff’s office said the alleged hazing happened after the junior varsity team’s football game on Thursday
(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:12 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Payette County Sheriff’s Office says its investigating allegations that three young athletes were hazed by fellow football players at a southwestern Idaho high school.

In a prepared statement released Monday, Payette Sheriff Andy Creech said his office is investigating a complaint alleging 11 members of the Fruitland varsity football team hazed three junior varsity players by taking them to an island, tying them to a fence, and shocking one with a dog collar before releasing them.

Neither Fruitland High School Principal Marci Haro nor the school’s athletic director and vice principal Scott Hammond could be immediately reached for comment.

The sheriff’s office said the alleged hazing happened after the junior varsity team’s football game on Thursday. The varsity athletes first reportedly took the three junior varsity players, who were 14 and 15 years old, to McDonald’s. After they ate, the varsity athletes allegedly restrained the victims in some way before taking them to an island in the Payette River, where they were tied to a fence. One of the victims was then shocked with a dog collar before the group was untied and returned to Fruitland High School, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this point, Creech said in the press release.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

Company hopes to reflect small town spirit
Circle 5 opens in Buhl
One tax expert KMVT spoke with says to pay as soon as possible if you are behind to avoid late...
Tax extension deadline hits Oct.15
The building's owner says it may be a community center
Flea market raises money for building restoration
How to prepare your car for the winter
How to prepare your car for the winter