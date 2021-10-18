Advertisement

Kimberly’s Stringham grabs Play of Week

The sophomore’s touchdown catch earns this week’s top spot
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:18 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the second quarter of Friday night’s game between Buhl and Kimberly, Parker Stringham snatched a screen pass one-handed and ran over a defender on his way into the endzone.

The 10-yard touchdown grab is the KMVT Play of the Week from this week’s high school football action.

Buhl, though, came out with the 26-21 upset win over the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

The sophomore’s touchdown catch earns this week’s top spot
Kimberly’s Stringham grabs Play of Week
Idaho Fish and Game uses checkpoints to gain understanding of hunting season
Fish and Game checkpoints help ensure hunting success for years to come
Volunteers assist in restoring burn scar
Volunteers help Sawtooth NRA and Idaho Fish and Game restore Badger fire burn scar
“Here in the Valley, we oftentimes have to work together, so if we train together it makes...
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and Twin Falls Fire Department team up for rescue training