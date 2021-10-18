Kimberly’s Stringham grabs Play of Week

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the second quarter of Friday night’s game between Buhl and Kimberly, Parker Stringham snatched a screen pass one-handed and ran over a defender on his way into the endzone.

The 10-yard touchdown grab is the KMVT Play of the Week from this week’s high school football action.

Buhl, though, came out with the 26-21 upset win over the Bulldogs.

