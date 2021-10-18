Advertisement

Lt. Gov Janice McGeachin sits down with KMVT

Lieutenant Governor feels she is being misrepresented by the media and members of her own party.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:30 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Over the past week and a half, Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin has stirred up her feud with Governor Brad Little again, which garnered her criticism from within her own party. She has also gotten into a squabble with the media about their coverage, and her in her opinion inaccuracies, of her education taskforce and litigation involving the Idaho Press Club.

The Lieutenant Governor now wants to set the record straight. She wants to remind people the reason she is running for governor is that she is concerned about the direction the state is heading in, and the state’s reaction to what she considers an overreaching federal government.

“We (Idahoans) are independent-minded people. We want the government off our back, and I have a proven record of standing in support of conservative, traditional values,” McGeachin said.

She said her actions and rhetoric in recent months support what she stands for, liberty and freedom. McGeachin has been a vocal supporter of prohibiting vaccine mandates in the state and asking the state legislature to reconvene. Members of her own party have been reluctant to interfere in matters involving the private sector.

“That argument falls on deaf ears with this Lieutenant Governor to say this is not the proper place for the government to intervene in that setting, because as I said with Medicare, Medicaid, and the Obamacare exchanges that industry(healthcare) is one of the most highly regulated industries in our state,” McGeachin said.

In May she issued an executive order prohibiting mask mandates, which recently happened when Governor Little was out of state, and he had to rescind.

“My effort to prohibit a mask mandate no matter what level, a school. city, county, state, I did that to expose the hypocrisy of our policies from our governor and others,” said McGeachin. They (state government officials) would be in public settings with people wearing no masks, and yet our kids in the classroom were being forced to wear masks.”

She said she isn’t too worried about the criticism coming at her from within her own party.

“Again,  that’s the good old boys pushing back against somebody who is willing to stand up and show the leadership that is needed, and the people of Idaho are crying out for,” McGeachin said.

In the end, she said all she is doing is listening and listening to the voice of the people.

“They deserve to be heard. That is what this is all about. Some who continue to be tone-deaf to the voice of the people, and putting their head in the sand and are not even willing to talk about it,” said MCGeachin. “I am fully ready and prepared to take action to show that I am listening to the voice of the people.”

