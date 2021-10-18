New partnership aims to help refugees

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI refugee center is teaming up with a local non-profit to help refugees adapt to life in their new home.

In partnership with the refugee center, Everybody House non-profits is creating a new-to-town fund. Community members can donate money or household items in order to help refugees get by in times of need over their first month or two in town.

KMVT also reported how the refugee center just didn’t have the space to warehouse donations. Now, Everybody House is creating an online list to help solve some issues.

“The refugee center can kind of (go) shopping on that list and they will let Everybody House know ‘hey here’s an item that we need, we’ll arrange a pick-up and we’ll go drop it off where it needs to go,” said Everybody House board member Buddy Gharring.

There is a phone friends program. It allows you to call a refugee once a week to help them understand life in the area, practice their English, and more.

