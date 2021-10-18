Advertisement

New partnership aims to help refugees

In partnership with the refugee center, Everybody House non-profits is creating a new-to-town fund
CSI Refugee Center went from resettling 300 refugees ever year to 121 in 2019 (Source: KMVT).
CSI Refugee Center went from resettling 300 refugees ever year to 121 in 2019 (Source: KMVT).(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:53 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI refugee center is teaming up with a local non-profit to help refugees adapt to life in their new home.

In partnership with the refugee center, Everybody House non-profits is creating a new-to-town fund. Community members can donate money or household items in order to help refugees get by in times of need over their first month or two in town.

KMVT also reported how the refugee center just didn’t have the space to warehouse donations. Now, Everybody House is creating an online list to help solve some issues.

“The refugee center can kind of (go) shopping on that list and they will let Everybody House know ‘hey here’s an item that we need, we’ll arrange a pick-up and we’ll go drop it off where it needs to go,” said Everybody House board member Buddy Gharring.

There is a phone friends program. It allows you to call a refugee once a week to help them understand life in the area, practice their English, and more.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

Studies show red states are recovering economically faster than blue states
Data shows red states leading in economic recovery
CPL. Samir Smriko encounters somebody who doesn't speak English almost every day.
New program at CSI aims to build trust with law enforcement and first responders
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
Gov. Little speaks on border trip
Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled