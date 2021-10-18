New program at CSI aims to build trust with law enforcement and first responders

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Trusting law enforcement doesn’t come naturally for some people, and sometimes it comes down to a language barrier. Now, a new program at the College of Southern Idaho hopes to break down some of the distrust.

For Officer Smriko with the Twin Falls Police Department, he encounters a citizen who speaks a different language every single day.

“All the time, probably on a daily basis, we get some sort of call even a traffic stop as simple as that, where we encounter somebody who doesn’t speak any English,” said CPL. Samir Smriko.

In those kinds of situations, they use the language line or they call a different officer who speaks their language.

Officer Smriko came to the United States from Bosnia in the third grade and understands how challenging it is to not know what an officer or first responder is saying.

“When the job is done and the call is complete, we want to make sure they one, completely understand their rights, and two, what we can do to help them before leaving the scene of any situation,” said Smirko.

The College of Southern Idaho recognizes this and is offering free Spanish classes for law enforcement and first responders.

They want to help give them the tools to connect with the residents.

“Our first responders, our law enforcement officers are people who are constantly working with all different segments of our society, and working with such a diverse population means that they need to have all of the skills they possibly have to work with various members of our community,” said “And we recognize that language is a huge part of that,” said Dean of General and Transfer Education Tiffany Seeley-Case.

Smriko says this is a great thing for his fellow officers, but it is only the beginning.

“Some of us come from third world countries, where there is no law and justice, there is none of that stuff, so they see a police officer and think they are in trouble, or I’m going to look the other way because I’m scared,” said Smirko.

Trust is also an important factor.

“They don’t know any different, so not just the portion where we can help relating to law enforcement, but we also want them to understand we are here for them and if they ever need us, they can call us,” said Smirko.

