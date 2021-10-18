Pocatello man arrested in connection with shooting deaths

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A Pocatello man has been charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter after police say his wife and another man were found shot to death inside his home.

Jesse Patrick Leigh, 39, was arrested Saturday, the Idaho State Journal reported. Leigh was expected to make his first court appearance on Monday afternoon, and has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea. The public defender’s office could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Pocatello Police Department said the bodies of Jennifer D. Leigh, 41, and Timothy D. Hunt, 21, were found inside Leigh’s home after neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunshots late Friday night. Investigators said Jesse and Jennifer Leigh’s 7-year-old son was inside the home during the shooting, but it’s unclear if the child saw it occur. The boy was uninjured and is currently with family members, police said.

Jesse Leigh was arrested a few hours later at a different residence, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Autopsies of both victims will be performed Monday in Ada County, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office said.

“We are working cooperatively with the Pocatello police to perform a transparent and diligent investigation into this shooting,” Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner said in a press release.

