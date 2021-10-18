Advertisement

Progress made in the effort to restore Hollister Hotel and Bank building

When the restoration is complete, Ellis sees the building as a community center of sorts
Sal Ellis, who owns the building, says the goal for it is still undecided, but she’s open to...
Sal Ellis, who owns the building, says the goal for it is still undecided, but she’s open to ideas(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:22 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLISTER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A historic building in the center of Hollister is looking for a remodel, and the woman behind the movement to get it done is making strides with events like the one held this past Saturday.

The event was an antique flea market, selling a collection of items from around the old Hollister hotel and bank building.

Money raised during the sale will go to restoring the building’s roof, which has been deteriorating over the years since the building was vacated.

Sal Ellis, who owns the building, says the goal for it is still undecided, but she’s open to ideas.

“If it’s the right opportunity and it makes sense for the community to support our folks in the area, in Twin Falls County, then why not? I’m very open-minded,” Ellis said. “Just waiting for somebody to make a decision.”

When the restoration is complete, Ellis sees the building as a community center of sorts. Somewhere people can gather, meet one another and learn. But that could always change.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up