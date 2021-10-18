Progress made in the effort to restore Hollister Hotel and Bank building

HOLLISTER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A historic building in the center of Hollister is looking for a remodel, and the woman behind the movement to get it done is making strides with events like the one held this past Saturday.

The event was an antique flea market, selling a collection of items from around the old Hollister hotel and bank building.

Money raised during the sale will go to restoring the building’s roof, which has been deteriorating over the years since the building was vacated.

Sal Ellis, who owns the building, says the goal for it is still undecided, but she’s open to ideas.

“If it’s the right opportunity and it makes sense for the community to support our folks in the area, in Twin Falls County, then why not? I’m very open-minded,” Ellis said. “Just waiting for somebody to make a decision.”

When the restoration is complete, Ellis sees the building as a community center of sorts. Somewhere people can gather, meet one another and learn. But that could always change.

