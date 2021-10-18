Rock Creek light show canceled

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the biggest Christmas light displays in the area won’t be happening this year.

The Rock Creek General Store in Hansen will not be having its Christmas light display. General manager Paul Brady says normally the Wojcik family puts on the light show, but they are no longer with the General Store. Brady says the store just doesn’t have the funding and manpower to put on the show.

“Without sounding too much like a scrooge, I didn’t want everybody to head this direction and get very disappointed because with the times everybody’s looking for a little Christmas joy and fun,” said Brady. “Unfortunately it’s not going to be out here.”

Brady says he hopes to keep the light tradition going in future years.

