Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and Twin Falls Fire Department team up for rescue training

“Here in the Valley, we often times to work together, so if we train together it makes being on scene a lot easier”(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:03 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This past weekend, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s office, the Twin Falls Fire Department, and others collaborated for swift water rescue training.

Swift water rescue can take place in any moving water, and the training took place at Rock Creek Park in Twin Falls.

The Sheriff’s Office has dealt with multiple rescues at Pillar Falls this year, and with all the canals in Twin Falls, a rescue could be needed at anytime.

The Fire Department said this is the first time they have worked together with the Sheriff’s Office for swift water rescue training.

“Swift water specific, we’re just starting to learn the techniques needed to assist people who are in need of our assistance in the water,” said Corey Beam, captain of the Twin Falls Fire Department.

“Here in the Valley we often times to (have) work together so if we train together, it makes being on scene a lot easier,” said Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jacob Ballard.

