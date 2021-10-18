Advertisement

Twin Falls Sherriff looking for missing girl

The Sheriff's office believes 14-year-old Julianna Lynn England may be headed to Boise
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:41 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is looking for another missing girl, this time from Twin Falls.

They say 14-year-old Julianna Lynn England is 5′4 with shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red halter top and brown flannel with gray sweats and a red and white backpack.

She has pierced ears and henna tattoos on her hands. The Twin Falls Sherrif’s Office says she may be head to Boise. Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is urged to call Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office at 208-735-1911.

