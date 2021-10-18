Advertisement

Woman sentenced to prison program in Idaho kidnapping case

Prosecutors say Jorge Luis Balderas, 27, Sasha Dee Martinez, 34, Austin Alverado, 24, were all part of the crimes with Zamudio
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
This is a generic picture of a gavel.(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:39 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to a prison treatment program for what prosecutors said was her role in a violent kidnapping and torture case.

Seventh District Judge Bruce Pickett said Laura Zamudio, 30, would spend up to four years in prison if she fails to complete the program, EastIdahoNews.com reported Monday. Zamudio pleaded guilty to the charges as part of an agreement with prosecutors, according to court records.

Prosecutors say Jorge Luis Balderas, 27, Sasha Dee Martinez, 34, Austin Alverado, 24, were all part of the crimes with Zamudio. Martinez was sentenced in July to up to 20 years in prison, and a judge said she would be eligible for parole after serving at least five years. Alverado has pleaded guilty to being an accessory to aggravated battery and is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Balderas has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and aggravated battery charges and is scheduled to stand trial in January.

Zamudio reportedly played less of a role in the case than the other defendants.

According to Idaho Falls police reports, officers were called to a home on June 22, 2020, after a woman asked a stranger to call 911, saying she had been held captive and tortured. The woman told investigators she met Balderas online and moved in with him before they later moved into another home where Martinez also lived.

In court documents, investigators said the woman was beaten, tied to a chair, burned with propane torches, and set on fire with lighter fluid, and that Martinez used a knife to carve the letter “N” into the woman’s face.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
Amber Alert Generic
Amber Alert cancelled for missing Jerome boy
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

AARP has donated $10,000 dollars to two organizations
AARP donates $10,000 to two Idaho organizations
Studies show red states are recovering economically faster than blue states
Data shows red states leading in economic recovery
CPL. Samir Smriko encounters somebody who doesn't speak English almost every day.
New program at CSI aims to build trust with law enforcement and first responders
CSI Refugee Center went from resettling 300 refugees ever year to 121 in 2019 (Source: KMVT).
New partnership aims to help refugees