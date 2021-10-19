Advertisement

Carey, Hansen pull off upsets in district tournament

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:28 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It won’t be No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the District IV 1A D-II volleyball championship, but the No. 5 and No. 7 seeds.

In the first of two semi-final matches Monday night, No. 5 Carey upset No. 1 Sun Valley, 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-18).

For the defense, Berenice Vargas had 22 digs, Shayli Smith added 18 digs, while Paige Black chipped in 15.

Then No. 7 Hansen Huskies upset the No. 3 Dietrich Blue Devils and will face the Cutthroats on Tuesday for the district championship.

No. 4 Hagerman 3, No. 8 Camas County 0: The Pirates eliminated the Mushers from postseason contention.

No. 2 Richfield 3, No. 6 Castleford 1: The Tigers rebounded after losing their first round match to stay alive and eliminated the Wolves.

Tuesday’s matches:

No. 4 Hagerman vs. No. 3 Dietrich: 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Richfield vs. No. 1 Sun Valley

No. 7 Hansen vs. No. 5 Carey

1A DI

No. 2 Oakley 3, No. 3 Lighthouse 2 (20-25, 26-24, 25-10, 18-25, 15-12) Addie Mitton led the hitters with 13 kills, Lacey Power tallied 36 assists and Falon Bedke added four blocks.

No. 1 Murtaugh 3, No. 4 Shoshone 0

No. 3 Lighthouse Christian 3, No. 6 Glenns Ferry 1

No. 4 Shoshone 3, No. 5 Raft River 0

Tuesday’s matches:

No. 5 Raft River vs. No. 3 Lighthouse Christian : 3 p.m.

No. 6 Glenns Ferry vs. No. 4 Shoshone: 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Oakley vs. No. 1 Murtaugh: 6 p.m.

