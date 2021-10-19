Advertisement

Chobani announces donation to Magic Valley organizations

Chobani’s president and COO says the company’s goal is to pay it forward by supporting entrepreneurs and small organizations in their home communities
Exterior image of the Chobani plant in Twin Falls (KMVT)
Exterior image of the Chobani plant in Twin Falls (KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:48 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chobani announced they are giving a total of $200,000 to community organizations in the Magic Valley.

Grants ranging between $25,000 and $50,000 have been awarded to the Lincoln County Youth Commission, Jannus Incorporated’s economic opportunity program, Latinos in Action, Recovery in Motion, and the Magic Valley Kid Market.

Chobani’s president and COO says the company’s goal is to pay it forward by supporting entrepreneurs and small organizations in their home communities. Since 2018, the Chobani impact fund has awarded $1.4 million in grants to 30 organizations in Idaho and New York.

