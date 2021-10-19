Advertisement

COVID-19 cases decline in Idaho, but Idaho isn’t out of the woods yet

As of now, people who are needing non-emergency surgeries or procedures are still put on hold
Hospitalizations are declining.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:50 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Cases of COVID-19 are declining across the state of Idaho, but the Director of the Department of Health and Welfare says we aren’t out of the woods yet.

The Department of Health and Welfare held a media briefing Tuesday.

One thing that was stressed during the meeting was that even though cases of COVID-19 are declining across the state, we still have to do our part to protect ourselves, and our neighbors.

“When we went into crisis standards of care, one (of) the factors was space,” said director of health and welfare Dave Jeppesen. “We were seeing patients that were housed and treated in non-traditional space, areas of the hospitals. Up north in Kootenai it was a classroom, in the Treasure Valley, it was in day surgery into patient care units. So we would be looking for some of those things to go back to the normal footprint of the hospital before we declared crisis standards of care,” he said.

As of now, people who are needing non-emergency surgeries or procedures are still put on hold and until those can return again safely, Crisis Standards of Care will remain in effect.

