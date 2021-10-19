CSI radiology program hosting an open house

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The radiologic technology program at the College of Southern Idaho is hosting an open house for interested students on Nov. 3.

At the open house, current students will share their experience in the program and the students will be able to see the equipment and meet the teachers. The radiologic technology program only takes in 12 students per year.

The students must be dedicated and passionate about X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs. After finishing the program however, students will be almost guaranteed to get a job as an X-ray tech, or they can continue on to learn about mammography or ultrasounds.

“I did come to this thing with one of my friends and actually I wasn’t interested in the program at the time, but after seeing all of the medical technology, I thought it was fascinating,” said Alexey Larson with the radiologic department. “So ultimately, I decided to apply to the program and I got in and I love it.”

Anybody interested in this program is welcome to come to the open house from 9 a.m to noon on Nov. 3.

For more information, you can email tjanak@csi.edu.

