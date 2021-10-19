Gas prices in Idaho decrease slightly

IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — High crude oil prices are leading to pain at the pump for many drivers nationwide, but Idaho continues to buck that trend, at least for the time being.

According to AAA, the U.S. average price for regular gasoline is $3.34, which is six cents more than last week and 15 cents more than last month. While Idaho’s average price per gallon of regular fuel is still nearly 40 cents higher than the national average, it is 5 cents less than a month ago.

So while crude oil sits at over $80 per barrel, drivers in the Gem State have been able to escape the rising prices seen across the nation.

“Fortunately, here in Idaho, we’ve had a little less demand and that has pushed the price of gasoline down at least a little bit,” said AAA Idaho’s Matthew Conde. “So, while other states are seeing 10, even 15 cent jumps this week, we were down half a penny. It’s not much, but at least it’s a step in the right direction.”

Conde added while demand for fuel has dropped post-summer vacation season, it is the high price of crude oil that has largely prevented consumers from experiencing the large savings they typically have come to expect at this time of year.

