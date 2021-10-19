Idaho State Museum to host Dia de Los Muertos celebrations

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Museum will be hosting events next week to commemorate Dia de Los Muertos.

The events will take place from Oct. 23 to Oct. 28. Starting the events will be a community day where museum staff and community partners will showcase traditional crafts from multiple Latin American cultures and help families make their own. The museum will also have a screening of Coco in both English and Spanish. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The commemoration will also include an interactive Altar workshop on Oct. 27 with a presentation on the history and practice of Dia de Los Muertos altars and a virtual program discussing the similarities and differences of Dia de Los Muertos celebrations from different countries.

Walk-ins will be accommodated, but pre-registration is highly encouraged. To register for the first event on Oct. 23, click here.

