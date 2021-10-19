Pankey’s ex-wife testifies in his trial

WELD COUNTY, Colorado (KMVT/KSVT) — Steve Pankey’s ex-wife Angela Hicks testified in the trial of Steve Pankey. Her testimony began on Monday and continued Tuesday morning.

Hicks said that Pankey had an interest in news reports about the disappearance of Jonelle Matthews and that Pankey asked her to tune in to different radio stations for reports about Matthews.

“In my flipping around, came a portion of a news report that had indicated that a girl had gone missing from Greeley, Colorado, and he wanted to hear that.”

Pankey was arrested and has been charged with the murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews. Matthews disappeared from her Greeley, Colorado home before Christmas 1984.

