Reports: Haiti kidnappers who snatched missionaries demand $17 million in ransom

(Gray News) - A group of kidnappers who took 17 missionaries in Haiti is demanding a $17 million ransom, according to media reports.

That amounts to $1 million per person.

The missionary group, which included five children, was kidnapped by the “400 Mawozo” gang on Saturday after visiting an orphanage Ganthier, Croix-des-Bouquets, near the capital Port-au-Prince.

The missionaries were linked to the Christian Aid Ministries in Ohio, and members of the group include 16 Americans and one Canadian.

It is the largest reported kidnapping of its kind in recent years, the Associated Press reported.

The FBI and Haiti officials are in contact with the kidnappers.

